Found: Deputies locate missing 14-year-old in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they have located Killian Hanley and returned home.

No additional details were released by Lake County officials.

Original Story

Deputies in Lake County are searching for a missing teenager.

Investigators released a picture of 14-year-old Killian Hanley.

They said he left his home on Georgia Road in Altoona around 5 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Deputies said he could be in the Altoona, Paisley, or Umatilla areas.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

