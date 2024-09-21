Four areas of interest monitored for storm development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a tropical disturbance in four areas of interest.

The first three areas in the open Atlantic have low chances of development, and regardless of development, will most likely not be a concern for us here in Central Florida.

The fourth location, Channel 9, is keeping a much closer eye on.

Read: A lost cat’s mysterious 2-month, 900-mile journey home to California

By the middle of this upcoming week, an area of low pressure will likely form near the Yucatan Peninsula.

It would then lift northward into the Gulf Of Mexico, where further development would be possible.

Read: Disney Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship heads to Port Canaveral

It is still too early to determine the potential impacts for Florida and Central Florida. Still, the likelihood of having a tropical system in the Gulf by Wednesday to Friday is increasing.

The next storm’s name is Helene.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group