Four charged in $1 million Cape Coral jewelry store robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Four individuals have been charged in a superseding indictment related to the Jan. 6, 2026, robbery of a Cape Coral jewelry store where more than $1 million in jewelry was stolen.

Ivel Sanchez Rivera, 52, of Hialeah; Osmani Barrios Carrera, 37, of Hialeah; Yunior Lopez Delgado, 42, of Miami; and Alberto Perez Elias, 57, of Miami, are named in the indictment.

The individuals face charges including conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, and use, carry, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The robbery involved breaking into a vacant business next door to the jewelry store before breaching a wall.

The suspects allegedly held the store manager at gunpoint to gain access to a safe. They took thousands of pieces of jewelry before fleeing to Miami. Authorities arrested Rivera, Carrera, and Delgado following an investigation.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. They also face a consecutive sentence of 7 years for brandishing a firearm during the robbery.

However, Elias has not been arrested and remains at large.

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