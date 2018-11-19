Four people injured in multiple-vehicle crash on OBT

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail and Ginger Mill Boulevard Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Investigators said two cars were stopped at the intersection around 3 a.m. when a third car crashed into both cars, pushing them 40 feet.
When a woman exited one of the vehicles, investigators said a white Honda Civic hit her and fled the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert, but investigators said they expect her to be OK.
Law enforcement said another woman and two men were also transported to the hospital. Investigators said their injuries are not expected to be life threatening.
Investigators said they are still looking for the driver of the white Honda Civic that left the scene. They also said the driver of the car that caused the initial crash is expected to face charges.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 9 at 6 a.m. for the latest updates.
