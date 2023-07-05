Fourth of July Jackpot Triple Play winner in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced on Wednesday a winning Jackpot Triple Play ticket was sold in a store in Orlando.

The one winning quick pick ticket was sold at 77 Food & Lotto, 6899 W Colonial Drive, Orlando.

The winning numbers, 3-4-11-16-33-45, were drawn Tuesday night and the Florida Lottery estimates the jackpot to be $275,000.

To see a list of other winners or the next drawings, you can visit the Florida Lottery website.

