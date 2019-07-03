0 Fourth of July event guide: Where, when to celebrate in Central Florida

Start your Fourth of July holiday off with a bang with events lighting up across Central Florida this week.

Events are getting underway Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday.

Channel 9 complied a guide of some of Central Florida’s biggest celebrations below:

July 3 events:

Red, Hot & Boom

July 3

4 to 11 p.m.

Cranes Roost Park

274 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs

Features live music, food vendors and fireworks.

Mount Dora Freedom on the Waterfront

July 3, 5 to 9 p.m.

Elizabeth Evans Park

100 N Donnelly St. in Mount Dora

Free event with fireworks.

DeLand Firecracker Festival

July 3, 5 to 9 p.m.

Earl Brown Park

750 S. Alabama Ave. in DeLand

Features food trucks, kid zone, a free concert and fireworks.

Wildwood's Happy Birthday America Festival & Celebration

July 3, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Wildwood Soccer Fields

6500 Powell Road in Wildwood

Features family-friendly activities and a fireworks finale.

Baldwin Park Independence Bash

July 3, 6 to 11 p.m.

Baldwin Park Village Center

4801 New Broad St. in Orlando

Features fireworks, food and artisanal vendors and live music from local bands.

July 4 events:

Winter Park 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 9 a.m. to noon

Central Park

251 S Park Ave. in Winter Park

Patriotic music, kids activities, food vendors and a bicycle parade.

Lake Helen Hometown 4th of July Festivities

July 4, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Royal Park, Lake Helen

Features a traditional hometown parade in the morning and a fireworks show in the evening.

Fireworks at the Fountain

July 4, 4 to 10 p.m.

Lake Eola Park

512 East Washington St. in Orlando

Features a children’s play area, live music, food and a fireworks finale.

St. Cloud Stars and Stripes 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 3 to 10 p.m.

St. Cloud Lakefront Park

1104 Lakeshore Blvd. in St. Cloud

Features a fireworks finale.

A Party in the Park in DeBary

July 4, 4 to 11 p.m.

Gemini Springs

37 Dirksen Drive in DeBary

Features live music, local vendors and more.

Oviedo 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 5 to 9 p.m.

Oviedo Mall

1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd. in Oviedo

Features a kids area, live music, food trucks and a fireworks finale.

Monumental 4th of July

July 4, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Kissimmee Lakefront Park

201 Lakeview Drive in Kissimmee

Features live music, craft and food vendors and fireworks.

Star Spangled Sanford

July 4, 5 to 10 p.m.

Ft. Melon Park

600 E 1st St. in Sanford

Features fireworks, live music, food and drinks and a splash pad.

Deltona’s July 4th Celebration

July 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex

1200 Saxon Blvd. in Deltona

Features music, games, vendors and fireworks.

