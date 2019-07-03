  • Fourth of July event guide: Where, when to celebrate in Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    Start your Fourth of July holiday off with a bang with events lighting up across Central Florida this week.

    Events are getting underway Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday.

    Channel 9 complied a guide of some of Central Florida’s biggest celebrations below:

    July 3 events:

    Red, Hot & Boom
    July 3
    4 to 11 p.m.
    Cranes Roost Park
    274 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs
    Features live music, food vendors and fireworks.
    Click here for more information. 

    Mount Dora Freedom on the Waterfront
    July 3, 5 to 9 p.m.
    Elizabeth Evans Park
    100 N Donnelly St. in Mount Dora
    Free event with fireworks.
    Click here for more information. 

    DeLand Firecracker Festival
    July 3, 5 to 9 p.m.
    Earl Brown Park
    750 S. Alabama Ave. in DeLand
    Features food trucks, kid zone, a free concert and fireworks.
    Click here for more information.

    Wildwood's Happy Birthday America Festival & Celebration
    July 3, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
    Wildwood Soccer Fields
    6500 Powell Road in Wildwood
    Features family-friendly activities and a fireworks finale.
    Click here for more information.

    Baldwin Park Independence Bash
    July 3, 6 to 11 p.m.
    Baldwin Park Village Center
    4801 New Broad St. in Orlando
    Features fireworks, food and artisanal vendors and live music from local bands.
    Click here for more information.

    July 4 events:

    Winter Park 4th of July Celebration
    July 4, 9 a.m. to noon
    Central Park
    251 S Park Ave. in Winter Park
    Patriotic music, kids activities, food vendors and a bicycle parade.
    Click here for more information.

    Lake Helen Hometown 4th of July Festivities
    July 4, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    Royal Park, Lake Helen
    Features a traditional hometown parade in the morning and a fireworks show in the evening.
    Click here for more information. 

    Fireworks at the Fountain
    July 4, 4 to 10 p.m.
    Lake Eola Park
    512 East Washington St. in Orlando
    Features a children’s play area, live music, food and a fireworks finale.
    Click here for more information. 

    St. Cloud Stars and Stripes 4th of July Celebration
    July 4, 3 to 10 p.m.
    St. Cloud Lakefront Park
    1104 Lakeshore Blvd. in St. Cloud
    Features a fireworks finale.
    Click here for more information. 

    A Party in the Park in DeBary
    July 4, 4 to 11 p.m.
    Gemini Springs
    37 Dirksen Drive in DeBary
    Features live music, local vendors and more.
    Click here for more information.

    Oviedo 4th of July Celebration
    July 4, 5 to 9 p.m.
    Oviedo Mall
    1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd. in Oviedo
    Features a kids area, live music, food trucks and a fireworks finale.
    Click here for more information. 

    Monumental 4th of July
    July 4, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
    Kissimmee Lakefront Park
    201 Lakeview Drive in Kissimmee
    Features live music, craft and food vendors and fireworks.
    Click here for more information. 

    Star Spangled Sanford
    July 4, 5 to 10 p.m.
    Ft. Melon Park
    600 E 1st St. in Sanford
    Features fireworks, live music, food and drinks and a splash pad.
    Click here for more information. 

    Deltona’s July 4th Celebration
    July 4, 6 to 10 p.m.
    Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex
    1200 Saxon Blvd. in Deltona
    Features music, games, vendors and fireworks.
    Click here for more information.  

