Fourth of July event guide: Where, when to celebrate in Central Florida

Start your Fourth of July holiday off with a bang with events lighting up across Central Florida this week.
Events are getting underway Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday.
Channel 9 complied a guide of some of Central Florida’s biggest celebrations below:
July 3 events:
Red, Hot & Boom
July 3
4 to 11 p.m.
Cranes Roost Park
274 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs
Features live music, food vendors and fireworks.
Click here for more information.
Get ready for the skies to sparkle with the best fireworks show in Central Florida! The show begins at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. #RHB19 https://t.co/sOHB3CWR9v pic.twitter.com/atiVW8ybSP— Altamonte Springs (@CityofAltamonte) July 3, 2019
Mount Dora Freedom on the Waterfront
July 3, 5 to 9 p.m.
Elizabeth Evans Park
100 N Donnelly St. in Mount Dora
Free event with fireworks.
Click here for more information.
DeLand Firecracker Festival
July 3, 5 to 9 p.m.
Earl Brown Park
750 S. Alabama Ave. in DeLand
Features food trucks, kid zone, a free concert and fireworks.
Click here for more information.
Wildwood's Happy Birthday America Festival & Celebration
July 3, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Wildwood Soccer Fields
6500 Powell Road in Wildwood
Features family-friendly activities and a fireworks finale.
Click here for more information.
Baldwin Park Independence Bash
July 3, 6 to 11 p.m.
Baldwin Park Village Center
4801 New Broad St. in Orlando
Features fireworks, food and artisanal vendors and live music from local bands.
Click here for more information.
July 4 events:
Winter Park 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 9 a.m. to noon
Central Park
251 S Park Ave. in Winter Park
Patriotic music, kids activities, food vendors and a bicycle parade.
Click here for more information.
Planning your day tomorrow? We've got a ton going on in Central Park. Come celebrate with us! 😁🎉🚴♂️🍉🌭🇺🇸🎶#WinterParkFla #WinterParkEvents #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/ExtK2HIKtu— City of Winter Park (@WinterParkFla) July 3, 2019
Lake Helen Hometown 4th of July Festivities
July 4, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Royal Park, Lake Helen
Features a traditional hometown parade in the morning and a fireworks show in the evening.
Click here for more information.
Fireworks at the Fountain
July 4, 4 to 10 p.m.
Lake Eola Park
512 East Washington St. in Orlando
Features a children’s play area, live music, food and a fireworks finale.
Click here for more information.
RT if you are watching Fireworks at the Fountain tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/imghouWJW9— City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) July 3, 2019
St. Cloud Stars and Stripes 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 3 to 10 p.m.
St. Cloud Lakefront Park
1104 Lakeshore Blvd. in St. Cloud
Features a fireworks finale.
Click here for more information.
A Party in the Park in DeBary
July 4, 4 to 11 p.m.
Gemini Springs
37 Dirksen Drive in DeBary
Features live music, local vendors and more.
Click here for more information.
Oviedo 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 5 to 9 p.m.
Oviedo Mall
1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd. in Oviedo
Features a kids area, live music, food trucks and a fireworks finale.
Click here for more information.
#4thOfJulyCelebration #OviedoMall #July4 pic.twitter.com/n5BDZPaXkI— City of Oviedo (@OviedoCityGov) July 2, 2019
Monumental 4th of July
July 4, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Kissimmee Lakefront Park
201 Lakeview Drive in Kissimmee
Features live music, craft and food vendors and fireworks.
Click here for more information.
Star Spangled Sanford
July 4, 5 to 10 p.m.
Ft. Melon Park
600 E 1st St. in Sanford
Features fireworks, live music, food and drinks and a splash pad.
Click here for more information.
Bring your chairs. Enjoy live music on the Fourth in Ft. Mellon Park.— City of Sanford (@CitySanfordFL) July 1, 2019
Special thanks to our Star Spangled Sanford entertainment sponsors:
The West End Trading Company
Celery City Craft
Historic Sanford Welcome Center
Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe#starspangledsanford #rideshare pic.twitter.com/fVKeT5CfV5
Deltona’s July 4th Celebration
July 4, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex
1200 Saxon Blvd. in Deltona
Features music, games, vendors and fireworks.
Click here for more information.
