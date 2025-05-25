Deland bar shooting suspect arrested, no bond

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police arrested the suspect involved in a shooting outside McCabe’s Bar, which they say stems from a $5 beer.

Volusia County law enforcement arrested Calvin Gilbert on Sunday and will be held without bond. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and firearm use while intoxicated.

The shooting happened in the back parking lot, according to police. Investigators say Calvin Gilbert, the suspect they’re looking for, bought the victim, who he didn’t know, a beer. After the bar closed, Gilbert demanded he be reimbursed for the beer. Police say there was a heated argument and then Gilbert pulled out a gun and shot at the victim, who has not been identified.

“This could happen anywhere. It happens in downtown Orlando; it happens in New York City every day. We’re just unfortunate it happened within one month of happening,” said Paul Jones.

Police say the victim was able to duck and keep from getting hit. Police say surveillance cameras show Gilbert leaving on foot. Then getting into a 1999 Nissan Quest van. Paul Jones says he knows Gilbert, and this doesn’t sound like him.

“This is definitely not like him. We’ve met him multiple times and he’s a great person. I just don’t know what happened last night,” said Gilbert.

This same bar was the site of a deadly shooting back on May 3rd. That shooting happened inside. Jones says he doesn’t want the recent shootings to shine a bad light on the area.

“Not this place or this town. It’s the number one downtown in America. This is a great place. They’ve revamped this entire area,” said Jones.

Jones says he’s seen police do more patrols around the area and feels safe overall. He says peoples’ actions outside can’t always be controlled.

“It’s unfortunate this happens. Unfortunately, you can’t control what happens to people after the bar closes,” said Jones.

Police say the bullet hit an outside cooler and went through the wall of the bar—again, no one was hurt.

If you have any information on Gilbert, you’re asked to call DeLand police or Crime Stoppers.

