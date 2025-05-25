ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for parts of Volusia and Brevard until 6:15 PM

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northwestern Brevard and southeastern Volusia counties until 6:15 pm.

Doppler radar estimates 2-4” of rain has fallen in this area, with an additional 1-2” possible.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Additional showers and storms will continue to develop during the late afternoon and evening hours, with some storms possibly becoming strong.

