Free art exhibition “Mass Mixed Media” on display in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Arts and Cultural Affairs is hosting a new art exhibition titled “Mass Mixed Media” by artist A.J. Barbel at the Orange County Multicultural Center Art Gallery.

The exhibition is currently open to the public and will remain on display in Orlando through April 14.

The exhibition is free to attend, though organizers require advance registration for those attending the reception.

The show features work that explores cultural identity and memory through various artistic mediums.

Achille “A.J.” Barbel is a multidisciplinary artist and designer whose work examines the intersection of culture, media and identity.

Born in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Barbel was raised in Florida and Chicago. He developed an interest in visual details at an early age, using art as a creative outlet and a method of self-expression.

Barbel uses various mediums including murals, installations and animation to reimagining history and everyday life. His work often focuses on sparking reflection through visual storytelling.

Barbel described his approach as a way to bridge individual and shared histories.“I create work that blends abstraction with Afro-surrealism to explore truth, memory and cultural identity,” Barbel said. “My art connects personal storytelling with collective experiences, inviting audiences to see the familiar in new and thought-provoking ways.”

The exhibition is located at the Multicultural Gallery within the Orange County Multicultural Center at 7149 W. Colonial Drive.

The center is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., though it remains closed on holidays.

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