Free backpacks to haircuts: Florida Technical College holds back-to-school event

ORLANDO, FLA — Back to school would not be the same without Florida Technical College (FTC) holding their annual event to help support hundreds of families in need of a little extra assistance for their children.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The 12th annual event was held Saturday at campuses across the state simultaneously.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, backpacks were handed out filled with school supplies including notebooks, pencils, rulers and more through the institution’s FTC Cares program. Students could also get a free haircut.

Read: Teen dead, another injured after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

“AT FTC, we feel that the best investment that you can make is in education,” said Dr. James Michael Burkett, president of Florida Technical College. “We need to support our future generations and we are grateful to our social impact partners who help us prepare students of all backgrounds for academic success.”

Read: Volusia County man charged with animal cruelty after 4 horses found malnourished, neglected

FTC is hoping to reach a major milestone this year during the back-to-school event, distributing its 15,000th backpack since the program launched in 2011.

For more information click here: visit:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group