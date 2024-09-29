Free brews: Dunkin’ celebrates National Coffee Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kickstart your day with a free coffee at Dunkin’ for National Coffee Day on Sunday.

Guests can enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee by purchasing in the Dunkin’ app.

The limit is one free item per member.

This offer is only good for Sunday, Sept. 29.

Dunkin’ will also feature a new Dunkin’ x Homesick collection with a fragrant candle.

The collection will be available starting Sept. 27 if you are looking for a scent like your favorite espresso or roast.

There will also be a “Perfect Combo Car Freshener” with a hint of strawberry and coffee grounds.

