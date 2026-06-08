Free diabetes self-management class offered in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Hospital District and Marion County Parks & Recreation will host a free, eight-week diabetes Self-Management Class for adults starting June 18, 2026.

The classes will be held on Thursdays from 10 am to 12 pm at the Marion Oaks Community Center, located at 280 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala, Fla. 34473. The program concludes on Aug. 6, 2026, and all participants will engage in the diabetes Education Empowerment Program, an eight-week curriculum.

The Diabetes Education Empowerment Program (DEEP) is designed to enhance diabetes self-care among attendees. Throughout the course, participants will learn how to improve eating habits, increase physical activity, monitor their body numbers, and prevent complications associated with diabetes.

AdventHealth will offer free biometric screenings, including glucose and cholesterol checks, to help participants track their health progress.

The classes are open and free to all individuals ages 18 and older who meet the eligibility criteria. No insurance is required to participate, though space for the program is limited. Individuals interested in registering or seeking more information can call 352-619-4303.

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