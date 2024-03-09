Friend is suspect in melbourne man’s murder

, Fla. — For the first time since his arrest on Thursday, 26-year-old Chasemichael Wilson Smith saw a judge on charges of first degree premeditated murder and grand theft.

Smith is accused of killing a man he called a friend, 32-year-old Kenneth Johnson.

According to Melbourne investigators, Smith started staying with Johnson at his McDermott Avenue residence, after the suspect was told to leave a local sober living house.

Days later, the victim’s body was discovered by a family member.

The possible murder weapon, a blue and black rubber-handled claw hammer, was located within approximately 10 feet of the victim in his bedroom on the corner of the dresser.

Johnson’s car was located in Indian River County and according to the arrest affidavit, a pair of white sneakers like those Smith was seen wearing days before Johnson’s murder were found within proximity to the victim’s vehicle covered in various patterns of impact blood splatter.

Melbourne Police have placed Smith in Indian River County too.

When police told the suspect they were looking for Johnson’s vehicle they say Smith asked them, “He got robbed or something? Did he get beat up and robbed?” Smith is now charged with doing both.

