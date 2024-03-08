‘There are other victims out there’: Brevard County man arrested for exposing himself to children

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Brevard County man has been arrested for exposing himself to women and at least two minors, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Robert Miranda, 42, who lives in Titusville, is a registered sex offender. He had been arrested for attacking a 12-year-old back in 2000.

According to investigators, at least three cases were registered involving the same suspect in Winter Haven and adjacent areas.

“It’s rare that you see a serial sex offender. But we had one amongst us,” said Sheriff Grady Judd from Polk County. “This is not his first rodeo. There are other victims out there.”

According to PCSD and Winter Haven Police, the first record of Miranda’s alleged lewd behavior was registered on Feb. 16, on Avenue A and 2nd Street, in Winter Haven.

WHPD said the man exposed himself to two adult women who were visiting from out of state.

Video shared by investigators shows the moment when the man approached the tourists in his vehicle.

Then Miranda acted again – twice - just a week later, around the same area, according to the Polk County Sheriff.

“At 7:20 in the morning, asked a 9-year-old child, ‘Have you lost a dog? I got this brown and black puppy shivering in my car. Come over here and look at it,” said Sheriff Judd. “She [the child] was out, waiting to go to school. She ran to a neighbor to report this guy.”

According to Winter Haven police, Miranda worked at his family’s used car business in Polk County, which allowed him to travel around Central Florida multiple days every week.

Miranda is now facing several charges, including attempted kidnapping and lewd exhibition.

He will remain in the Polk County jail without bond. Because of how the man operated, investigators say they will look into other crimes all across central Florida to see if any other cases could be connected to him.

