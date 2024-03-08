Sheriff: Brevard sex offender arrested after exposing himself to children, attempted kidnapping

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County said a man is accused of exposing himself to children and attempted kidnapping.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday to share more details on the attest.

Deputies said the Brevard County man is a registered sex offender from Brevard County.

Read: Polk County human-trafficking bust nets 228 arrests

Police said the man was lurking around the Winter Haven area, approaching children and exposing himself.

Deputies said he has been charged with attempted kidnapping, lewd and lascivious exhibition, and indecent exposure.

Read: Osceola County man accused of child abuse arrested after social media search, deputies say

Channel 9 will monitor Judd’s news conference and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group