Front to bring cooler and drier conditions to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A front moving through on Monday will bring cooler and drier conditions to Central Florida.

The front will also bring high winds, which will raise high fire concerns due to our ongoing drought.

Winds will gust around 20 to 30 mph on Monday.

Marion County has a “Red Flag” fire warning for Monday.

Many areas of Central Florida will see fire weather warnings in place for Tuesday.

The biggest change from the front will be cooler temperatures for the week.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s and low 80s, with morning lows in the 50s and 60s.

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