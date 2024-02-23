Front to bring rain to parts of Central Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be partly cloudy and windy before rain moves through Friday afternoon.

Our area will have a 40% chance of seeing rain showers Friday evening.

The rain will be fueled by a mini-cold front that will move through our area in the early evening.

The system will move through quickly as high winds push the system through our area.

Future wind gusts Friday in Central Florida

After the front moves by, our area will have clear skies over the next few days.

Our weekend forecast is looking beautiful, with sunny skies and cool temperatures.

High temperatures for Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be in the low to mid-70s.

Some highs in the 80s will return next week.

