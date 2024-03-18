ORLANDO, Fla. — After several hot and dry days, big chances are coming to Central Florida’s forecast.

A front will arrive Monday, bringing scattered showers and a few isolated storms.

The front will be slow-moving, so there is a chance for rain and storms to stick around for most of the day.

Front to bring scattered storms to parts of Central Florida

The increased rain and cloud cover will help keep our temperatures slightly cooler.

Read: Powerball: No winner as jackpot climbs to $645 million

Our area will see highs in the upper-70s and low-80s Monday afternoon.

We will be even cooler after the front passes.

Lows overnight will be in the 40s and 50s.

Read: ‘Hot Rods for Heroes’ raises money for veterans

The highs for Tuesday will only reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday night will be even cooler, with widespread lows in the 40s.

We will gradually warm up on Wednesday and Thursday until more rain arrives on Friday.

See: A local Central Florida zoo welcomes a new baby animal

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group