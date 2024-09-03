Frontier Airlines adds pair of Orlando flights to major metros

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Frontier Airlines will add flights from Orlando to New York and Washington, D.C., this fall.

The low-cost airline (Nasdaq: ULCC) will start flights from Orlando International Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Oct. 27 and to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Nov. 14.

Orlando Business Journal sister publication Washington Business Journal reported the flight is part of a return to Dulles for Frontier for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

