Fugitive cuts open box spring, hides under mattress before arrest, deputies say

A woman tried to outsmart Brevard County law enforcement by hiding under a mattress after she cut open the box spring in a Cocoa motel room, according to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.
Acasia Fuscaldo, 25, was wanted on three felony violation of probation warrants. Investigators said they received a tip Sunday that Fuscaldo was in the motel.
Cocoa police along with K-9 "Kyra," searched the motel room after consent was granted by Fuscaldo’s husband, investigators said.
A Facebook post by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the search resulted in “Kyra alerting on the bed where Fuscaldo was discovered hiding under the mattress. Fuscaldo had actually cut an opening in the box springs, just big enough for her to slip into which allowed her to be concealed by the mattress and sheets.”
Fuscaldo was arrested without further incident. She was wanted on burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges, deputies said.
“If you are going to play hide-and-seek with the cops, don’t do it with the one who has a K-9 partner,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in the post.
Fuscaldo remains in the Brevard County Jail without bail.
