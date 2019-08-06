Pawsitively awesome: Meet the K-9 officers who help fight crime in Central Florida

It’s a "ruff" job, but somebody’s got to do it.
Law enforcement agencies around the world have used K-9s to take a bite out of crime for many years. However, some pups are therapy dogs that help ease tense situations.
The K-9s train hard and form close bonds with their human counterparts.
Check out some brave K-9s that serve and protect Central Florida neighborhoods:
Story: Marion County K-9 Unit trains in water to beat the Florida heat
Watch: K-9 helps catch Dunnellon man who beat woman with mop, deputies say
Story: K-9 is choked out by suspect, helps make arrest anyway
