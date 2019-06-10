Marion County K-9 Unit trains in water to beat the Florida heat

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida heat doesn’t stop the Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit from training.
The Sheriff’s Office conducted training day in the water to combat the piping hot weather.
“Gotta love our K-9s,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.
Reactions to the Sheriff’s Office post were generally positive and in support of the creative alternative to training, writing comments such as: “Water deployments seem to be on the rise in recent years. Nice training option,” and “This is awesome…let them cool off while training…good job.”
Deputies said the training in the water helps expose the K-9s to additional environmental stress factors when dealing with a “non-compliant suspect.”
