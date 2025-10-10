Fugitive wanted for child sex crimes, human trafficking captured in Palm Coast

BUNNELL, Fla. — A fugitive wanted in North Carolina for multiple sex offenses involving a minor has been arrested in Palm Coast.

Luis Sosa, 50, was apprehended by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office after being located near his residence on Lynton Place.

He was wanted on 16 charges, including human trafficking of a child victim and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian.

“Fugitives beware; you can’t hide in Flagler County because law enforcement agencies across the country work together to track you down so you will be held accountable for your crimes,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, who believed Sosa was residing in Flagler County.

Sosa had three active arrest warrants with nationwide extradition, including charges for taking indecent liberties with children and sex offenses by a person in a parental role.

He was arrested without incident while walking his dog.

Sosa is being held without bond pending his extradition to North Carolina.

