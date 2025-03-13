Full ‘Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse to occur overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — People up very early on Friday morning could be treated to an ominous-sounding celestial site.

A lunar eclipse, “Blood Moon,” will begin just after 1 a.m. with a peak around 2:58 a.m.

It’s the first one visible across the U.S. in nearly three years.

This full moon will move into the shadow of the Earth, creating a striking red color during the event.

And unlike a solar eclipse, no special glasses are needed to watch the show.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group