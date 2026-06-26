Fun Spot America to shut down Atlanta-area theme park in Fayetteville

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fun Spot America Theme Parks announced on Thursday that it will be closing its Atlanta-area theme park ln Fayetteville, Georgia. The park’s last day of operation will be August 2.

Fun Spot America’s Chief Executive Officer, John Arie Jr., says, “This was an extremely difficult decision,” and that “We are proud of the memories created in Atlanta and grateful to everyone who has been part of this chapter of our story.”

Fun Spot Atlanta was known as Fun Junction USA prior to being acquired by Fun Spot America Theme Parks in 2017. Its signature attraction is the ArieForce One Roller Coaster. It opened in 2023 and was built by Rocky Mountain Construction, the same company behind Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The park will continue to operate daily through August 2nd from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Season passes and gift cards can be used at the park through its closing and will be honored at its two parks in Florida as well.

Fun Spot America’s Orlando and Kissimmee locations will continue to operate as usual. Its Orlando park has been open since December of 1997, featuring 33 attractions including White Lightning, Orlando’s only wooden roller coaster. Their Kissimmee location is adjacent to Old Town and features 29 attractions, including the world’s tallest SkyCoaster.

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