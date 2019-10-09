  • Funeral program for Deputy Norman Lewis

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted this information on its website concerning the funeral plans for Deputy Lewis.

    Church Service and Funeral Information

    Church/Funeral Service:               

    Date:                    Sunday,  January 15, 2017

    Time:                    2:30 pm

    Location:             First Baptist Church of Orlando

                                  3000 S. John Young Pkwy.

                                  Orlando, FL 32805

    Service:

    Welcome and Opening Prayer

    Pastor David Uth, First Baptist Church

     

    Special Song

    “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” By: Faye Paige

     

    Family Reflections

    Lieutenant Loyd Smiley Jr., New York Police Department (Retired)

     

    Agency Reflections

    Orange County Sheriff’s Office

    Sheriff Jerry L. Demings

    Lieutenant Carl Santiago

    Corporal Salvatore Grimando

    Corporal Charles Samek

    Deputy Michael Johnson

     

    Video Tribute

     

    Message

    Bishop Lester C. Smith

    New Jerusalem Holy Church, Brooklyn, New York

     

    Special Song

    “Let The Church Say Amen” By: Faye Paige

     

    Agency Presentation

    Sheriff Jerry L. Demings,

    Orange County Sheriff's Office

     

    Proclamations

     

    Closing Prayer

    Master Deputy Stanley Murray

     Orange County Sheriff's Office

     

    Special Honors

    Volley of Three

    Taps, Orange County Sheriff's Office

    Flag Presentation

    “Amazing Grace”

    Flyover

    Dove Release

    10-7 Message

    Editor's Note: WFTV will live stream the funeral service on wftv.com. It will be available here beginning at 2 p.m.

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Immediately following DFC Norman Lewis will be taken to Port Charlotte.

     _________________________________________________________

     

    Following are the Port Charlotte funeral arrangements for Deputy First Class Norman Lewis:

    Viewing/Funeral Service:

     

    Date:                        Monday, January 16, 2017

    Viewing Times:      12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

    Service Start:         2:00 pm

    Location:                Murdock Baptist Church

                                     18375 Cochran Blvd. 

                                      Port Charlotte, FL 33948

     

    Interment immediately following:

    Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens

    9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road

    Punta Gorda, FL 33950

    941-639-1171

     

    Repast:

    Immediately following the interment, the family will receive friends and the public at:

    Murdock Baptist Church

    1837 Cochran Blvd

    Port Charlotte, FL 33948

    941-627-6352

