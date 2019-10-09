Funeral program for Deputy Norman Lewis

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted this information on its website concerning the funeral plans for Deputy Lewis.
Church Service and Funeral Information
Church/Funeral Service:
Date: Sunday, January 15, 2017
Time: 2:30 pm
Location: First Baptist Church of Orlando
3000 S. John Young Pkwy.
Orlando, FL 32805
Service:
Welcome and Opening Prayer
Pastor David Uth, First Baptist Church
Special Song
“His Eye Is On The Sparrow” By: Faye Paige
Family Reflections
Lieutenant Loyd Smiley Jr., New York Police Department (Retired)
Agency Reflections
Orange County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Jerry L. Demings
Lieutenant Carl Santiago
Corporal Salvatore Grimando
Corporal Charles Samek
Deputy Michael Johnson
Video Tribute
Message
Bishop Lester C. Smith
New Jerusalem Holy Church, Brooklyn, New York
Special Song
“Let The Church Say Amen” By: Faye Paige
Agency Presentation
Sheriff Jerry L. Demings,
Orange County Sheriff's Office
Proclamations
Closing Prayer
Master Deputy Stanley Murray
Orange County Sheriff's Office
Special Honors
Volley of Three
Taps, Orange County Sheriff's Office
Flag Presentation
“Amazing Grace”
Flyover
Dove Release
10-7 Message
Editor's Note: WFTV will live stream the funeral service on wftv.com. It will be available here beginning at 2 p.m.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Immediately following DFC Norman Lewis will be taken to Port Charlotte.
_________________________________________________________
Following are the Port Charlotte funeral arrangements for Deputy First Class Norman Lewis:
Viewing/Funeral Service:
Date: Monday, January 16, 2017
Viewing Times: 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Service Start: 2:00 pm
Location: Murdock Baptist Church
18375 Cochran Blvd.
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Interment immediately following:
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-1171
Repast:
Immediately following the interment, the family will receive friends and the public at:
Murdock Baptist Church
1837 Cochran Blvd
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-627-6352
