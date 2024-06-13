Funk Fest Tour 2024 kicks off tour in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The concert celebrates its 25th anniversary tour in grand fashion, kicking it off at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on June 14 and 15.
Funk Fest brings in a plethora of hip-hop and R&B musicians from the 90s and 2000s.
Some featured artists include: T.I., Erykah Badu, Jeezy, Lil Jon and more.
Here is the full list of performers
Friday, June 14:
- Mr. Cheeks
- Juvenile
- Scarface
- KP The Great & Superfriends Set featuring T.I., Lil Jon, The Dream
- Erykah Badu
Saturday, June 15:
- Tela
- Total
- 112
- Jagged Edge
- October London
- Ledisi
- Faith Evans
- Charlie Wilson
- Jeezy
Gates open at the Central Florida Fairgrounds will open at 3 p.m. Friday and at 12 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.
Here is a map of the Central Florida Fairgrounds:
