Funk Fest Tour 2024 kicks off tour in Orlando

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Funk Fest 2024 Orlando (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The concert celebrates its 25th anniversary tour in grand fashion, kicking it off at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on June 14 and 15.

Funk Fest brings in a plethora of hip-hop and R&B musicians from the 90s and 2000s.

Some featured artists include: T.I., Erykah Badu, Jeezy, Lil Jon and more.

Here is the full list of performers

Friday, June 14:

  • Mr. Cheeks
  • Juvenile
  • Scarface
  • KP The Great & Superfriends Set featuring T.I., Lil Jon, The Dream
  • Erykah Badu

Saturday, June 15:

  • Tela
  • Total
  • 112
  • Jagged Edge
  • October London
  • Ledisi
  • Faith Evans
  • Charlie Wilson
  • Jeezy

Gates open at the Central Florida Fairgrounds will open at 3 p.m. Friday and at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Here is a map of the Central Florida Fairgrounds:

