Funk Fest Tour 2024 kicks off tour in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The concert celebrates its 25th anniversary tour in grand fashion, kicking it off at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on June 14 and 15.

Funk Fest brings in a plethora of hip-hop and R&B musicians from the 90s and 2000s.

Some featured artists include: T.I., Erykah Badu, Jeezy, Lil Jon and more.

Here is the full list of performers

Friday, June 14:

Mr. Cheeks

Juvenile

Scarface

KP The Great & Superfriends Set featuring T.I., Lil Jon, The Dream

Erykah Badu

Saturday, June 15:

Tela

Total

112

Jagged Edge

October London

Ledisi

Faith Evans

Charlie Wilson

Jeezy

Gates open at the Central Florida Fairgrounds will open at 3 p.m. Friday and at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Here is a map of the Central Florida Fairgrounds:

