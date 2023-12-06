Future of self-driving cars are being put to the test in Central Florida

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The future of self-driving cars is being made in Central Florida.

However, it’s not just cars and trucks.

A new facility is pushing the envelope on what vehicles can do to protect lives and remove human error.

Channel 9 got an inside look at this new technology designed to keep drivers safe when they hit the road.

The SunTrax facility is the pride and joy of the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise.

“Transportation technology is advancing at a very fast pace, and we want to be sure that the facility is able to be used you know for the future,” said Pamela Foster, strategic development manager for SunTrax.

Companies can also put autonomous and connective vehicles to the test at SunTrax.

The tests allow them to see how the vehicle responds to highway and urban environments.

This allows manufacturers to analyze the safety of a vehicle in a real-world setting.

