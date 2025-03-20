FWC to host public meetings on bear hunting regulations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials want residents to share their input on bear hunting regulations.

The Florida Wildlife Commission is hosting three virtual public meetings to discuss the rules.

The sessions will be beginning on April 2 from noon to 3 p.m., April 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and April 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.

All meetings cover the same information, so attending more than one isn’t necessary.

