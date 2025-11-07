FWC urges Floridians to be ‘BearWise’ as black bears become more active this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is urging residents to be “BearWise” as black bears become more active in the fall across Florida.

The FWC said as bears search for food to build up fat reserves for winter, they can consume up to 20,000 calories a day, increasing their activity and potential for human-bear conflicts.

“Bears are opportunistic eaters with very strong senses of smell. To prevent bears from associating your yard or neighborhood with a free meal, remove any attractants such as unsecured trash or bird seed,” said Mike Orlando, FWC Bear Management Program Coordinator.

To help prevent conflicts with bears, the FWC recommends following six BearWise Basics.

These include never feeding or approaching bears, securing food and garbage, removing or securing bird feeders, never leaving pet food outdoors, cleaning and storing grills, and alerting neighbors to bear activity.

While black bears are generally not aggressive, they can injure people and pets, especially if a female bear is defending her cubs. Dogs can also trigger aggressive responses from bears.

As bears increase their movements in search of food, they also cross more roads, leading to potential hazards for both bears and drivers.

The FWC advises slowing down on rural highways at dawn or dusk and watching for bear crossing signs.

Residents experiencing conflicts with bears can contact one of the FWC’s regional offices for assistance.

The FWC also provides a Wildlife Alert Hotline for reporting injured, orphaned, or dead bears, or to report illegal feeding or harming of bears.

