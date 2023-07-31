Gas prices surge, hit three-month high in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the start of a new work week came some bad news for Florida drivers.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas was nearly 20 cents more than a week ago and almost 30 cents higher than two weeks ago.

In fact, the auto club said motorists have recently been paying the highest prices of the summer.

On Friday, a gallon of regular unleaded fuel averaged $3.67 in the Sunshine State.

It was the highest daily average price since mid-April, but remained below this year’s high of $3.72 per gallon, AAA said.

“Oil prices are the primary culprit behind the recent jump at the pump,” according to AAA’s Mark Jenkins.

“The U.S. price of oil rose 15% through the past five weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline,” he said.

Additionally, record-breaking heat has led to some refinery outages along the Gulf Coast, leading to reductions in fuel.

