Troopers investigate deadly crash on John Young Parkway in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a deadly crash in Orange County Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m., troopers were dispatched to John Young Parkway just south of the Beachline Expressway.

Investigators worked into the overnight hours but wrapped up their crash investigation around 4 a.m. Monday.

Channel 9 has reached out to FHP to learn more about who was involved and what led to the fatal crash.

