Police: 5 young people hospitalized after crashing car into concreate wall in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A group of young people were hurt after a serious crash in Daytona Beach.

Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on Oleander Avenue.

Officials released photos showing a car after it was smashed into a concrete block wall.

Firefighters said five people, all under 18-years-old, were hurt in the crash and one had life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the driver of the car may have been racing another driver before it hit the wall.

Daytona Beach police have not said what caused the crash or who is at fault.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

