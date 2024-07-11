Gator activity shuts down swim area at Orange County park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The swim area at Kelly Park is closed due to gator activity, officials posted Thursday afternoon.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Kelly Park remains open, but the swim area will be closed until further notice the post stated.

Read: Orlando woman accused of bringing ammo to Turks & Caicos released from jail after paying fine

You can check out OrangeCountyParks.net to find other park locations.

Read: Police: 16-year-old girl faked home invasion after killing mom and mother’s boyfriend

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group