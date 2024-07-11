Orlando woman accused of bringing ammo to Turks & Caicos released from jail after paying fine

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman who brought ammunition to the Turks and Caicos while visiting the islands with her daughter for Mother’s Day was freed Thursday after paying a fine, ABC News reported.

Sharitta Grier was fined $1,500 and given a 23-week suspended sentence during Thursday’s sentencing hearing, according to ABC News.

She is expected to return to Orlando on Thursday evening.

Grier told ABC News on Thursday that she was “very happy” to be going home.

“It’s been a long time coming,” she said.

Police said they found two rounds of ammunition in Grier’s duffel bag during a routine search at Howard Hamilton International Airport.

She told Channel 9 that she did not know the rounds were in her bag.

Grier pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition. She was released after paying a $15,000 bail and was ordered to remain in the Caribbean territory until he case was completed.

