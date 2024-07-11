Palm Bay teen accused of killing her mom and mother’s boyfriend, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police in Palm Bay said a 16-year-old girl has been arrested for killing her mom and her mother’s boyfriend.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to a home on Benchor Road on Sunday for reports of a home invasion.

Officers arrived and found Kelly McCollom and Matthew Szejnrok dead inside.

Investigators say the female victim’s daughter later confessed to faking the 911 call and killing the couple.

Police said the teen was unhappy with their relationship.

