Local

Gatorland announces dates for annual Halloween event

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Gatorland Halloween event (Carolyn Hutchins/Source: Gatorland)
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gatorland is gearing up for its annual Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event.

This is included with park admission and will take place on Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. It will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, photo ops, a children’s costume parade, a monster movie museum and specialty vendors, among other attractions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read