Gatorland announces dates for annual Halloween event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gatorland is gearing up for its annual Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event.

This is included with park admission and will take place on Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. It will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, photo ops, a children’s costume parade, a monster movie museum and specialty vendors, among other attractions.

