Gators, tortoises and deer: 13 nabbed in statewide poaching ring, FWC says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thirteen people were charged in connection with a poaching ring in which fish and wildlife were illegally harvested and sold to restaurants, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Friday.
FWC said three people have been taken into custody, 10 others were issued charging documents and more than 10 others are in the process of being charged in Orange, Levy, Pinellas and Broward counties.
Related Headlines
Investigators said the operation targeted people who hunted deer out of season, alligators without licenses and permits and protected gopher tortoises.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sheriff: Man, woman die in apparent murder-suicide at Celebration home
- LIFTOFF: ULA successfully launches Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral
- Theme park workers accused of sex crimes with teens in Osceola County, deputies say
- FHP: Pair of 7-year-old girls riding ATV injured following crash with vehicle in Marion County
They said the ring also illegally targeted snook while the population was recovering from exposure to red tide.
"The product is not just being harvested for personal use, but for commercial purposes," FWC Maj. Grant Burton said. "Some of this is being used and sold to businesses, so there's a public safety concern with the quality of the meat and how it's preserved."
Read: Reclusive, beautiful and endangered: 9 facts about the Florida panther
Investigators did not specify to which restaurants the fish and meat was sold, but they said a tortoise could be sold on the black market for $25 and a deer could be sold for at least $100.
Officials said they launched their investigation in May 2017 and that more charges could be filed.
Violations may be reported by calling 888-404-3922 or emailing tip@myfwc.com.
We uncovered major resource violations in long-term investigation. Full story: https://t.co/4BqtyDbjCn and photos: https://t.co/B5Ky92dcPD #Florida #crime— MyFWC (@MyFWC) August 9, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}