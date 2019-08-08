Osceola County deputies investigating 2 deaths in Celebration

CELEBRATION, Fla. - Osceola County deputies said they are investigating two deaths in Celebration Thursday morning.
Deputies described the situation as an isolated domestic violence incident on Eastpark Drive.
Sources told Channel 9's Shannon Butler that the incident is a murder-suicide, but the Osceola Sheriff's Office has not confirmed that the incident is anything other than a death investigation.
Neighbors said the couple that lives in the home is older and that something happened inside the home and spilled out onto the grass near a retention pond.
"We don't know exactly what happened here, but it's very odd to have this news," neighbor Jose Darocha said.
OCSO is actively investigating a suspicious death, involving two possible victims, on Eastpark Dr in Celebration. This is an isolated incident, additional information will be provided as it becomes available— Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) August 8, 2019
