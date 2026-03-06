George from Peppa Pig gets hearing aid at Peppa Pig Theme Park

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Peppa Pig Theme Park introduced an updated costume character for George that features a hearing aid to mark World Hearing Day.

The change follows a recent announcement from Hasbro that Peppa’s younger brother has moderate hearing loss.

The update is part of the park’s effort to provide inclusive storytelling and representation for guests.

The facility is a Certified Autism Center and employs staff members trained to support families with various sensory and emotional needs.

The character evolution is featured in an upcoming episode titled “Hearing Test.”

The updated character costume has been introduced at both Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida and Peppa Pig World of Play in Grapevine. The change is intended to ensure that the physical park experience aligns with the character’s journey on television.

©2026 Cox Media Group