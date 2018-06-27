George Zimmerman's stalking case to resume in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - George Zimmerman has a pre-trial conference set for Wednesday in a stalking case against him.
Seminole County deputies said Zimmerman sent threatening messages to someone working on a documentary about Trayvon Martin.
A sheriff's report said an investigator, Dennis Warren, contacted Zimmerman in September on behalf of Michael Gasparro, who is making a documentary on Trayvon Martin. The series is being produced by rapper Jay-Z.
Zimmerman allegedly told Gasparro, "Help Dennis out and give him a heads up. I'm going to find him. And I'm bringing hell with me."
He allegedly texted Gasparro and said, "Dennis is a (expletive) who bothered my uncle in his home. Local or former law officer, he's well on his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4?"
Investigators said Zimmerman called the man 55 times, left 36 voicemails and sent 67 texts in just over a week.
Zimmerman has entered a plea of not guilty, and did not appear in court for his arraignment last month.
