German scratch kitchen Schmankerl Stub’n to open in downtown Orlando

The downtown Orlando restaurant space that was home to the now-closed Neon Beach bar and eatery appears to have a new tenant lined up.

Signs posted this week at 131 N. Orange Ave., Ste. 104, reveal Schmankerl Stub’n Orlando — a German scratch kitchen related to Orlando-based Dan’s Bavarian Takeout at 18 N. Dollins Ave. — will open soon in the space.

The new concept also was announced on a newly created Schmankerl Stub’n Orlando Facebook page, as well as that of Dan’s Bavarian Takeout. The post notes the new concept will “bring German classics and modern dishes to Orlando.”

