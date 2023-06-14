Maitland asks for input on construction of new public library

MAITLAND, Fla. — The city of Maitland is asking for the public’s input on plans to replace its century-old library.

Residents can share their thoughts during two open sessions at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Maitland City Hall, 1776 Independence Lane.

The city is proposing replacing the existing library on South Maitland Avenue with a new, modern facility at Quinn Strong Park.

According to the city, the original library opened in 1907 with building additions added in 1959, 1972 and 1989. The city said it is limited when it comes to additional expansions and that repairs have grown increasingly expensive.

Read: Winter Park to consider new uses of its former library property, future park

In 2018, an assessment of the existing building led to considerations to build a new library.

The city said the next step is to create an architectural design to determine the size and cost if the city approves the new library’s construction. For more information about the library project, click here or call 407-539-6223.

Read: Central Florida school libraries to make policy changes for challenged books with new law

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group