Get the party started early and take the train from Orlando to Ultra Miami

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nest stop… Ultra music festival.

Getting ready to head to down south for Ultra Miami? Brightline and Red Bull are teaming up to give festival goers a unique experience - an industrial jungle-themed train takeover going from Orlando to Miami.

According to a news release Brightline will debut a custom “WIIINGS FOR YOUR SUMMER” train wrap announcing the Red Bull’s new 2024 Summer Edition flavor name.

The 2024 Summer Edition flavor will feature refreshing notes of orange, melon, pineapple and a hint of floral essence, the release stated.

On the way to Ultra, Brightline riders will be the first to taste the new flavor, plus enjoy access to Red Bull’s viewing deck at Ultra Miami for one DJ set.

In the coming weeks, Brightline and Red Bill will also announce a series of experiences including a lineup of live DJ sets onboard and curated pop-ups in select stations.

Brightline is offering festival goers late-night trains departing Miami Central station at 1:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

ULTRA train are currently available for purchase on select trains departing Orlando for Downtown Miami on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23.

ULTRA Miami ticket is NOT included in this purchase.

