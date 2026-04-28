Ghirardelli expands recall of powdered beverage mixes over salmonella risk

The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company has broadened its voluntary recall of powdered beverage mixes and provided a detailed list of the affected products linked to a possible Salmonella contamination risk.

The recall comes after California Dairies, Inc. previously identified potential Salmonella contamination in milk powder used in the mixes.

Although the products were mainly sold in large-format packaging for food service and institutional clients, a few might have been available to consumers through online sales.

Salmonella can cause serious infections, especially in children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, though severe complications may occur in rare cases.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

Recalled Products and Lot Numbers

30 lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe

S195260A03 (Exp. 5/31/2027)

S195261A03 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

S291260A03 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

S295260A03 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

S596260A03 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

S191260A03 (Exp. 8/31/2027)

S291261A03 (Exp. 8/31/2027)

30 lb Classic White Frappe

S396260A03 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

S496260A03 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

4/2 lb Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk

S550250A04 (Exp. 5/31/2027)

S149250A04 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

S249250A04 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

S349250A04 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

S449250A04 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

S549250A04 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

6/3 lb Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder

S293260 (Exp. 12/31/2027)

S293261 (Exp. 1/31/2028)

6/3.12 lb White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder

S394260 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

S494260 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

S594260 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

6/3 lb Vanilla Frappe Mix

S495260 (Exp. 3/31/2027)

S495261 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

S594262 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

6/3.12 lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix

S397261 (Exp. 2/28/2027)

S397262 (Exp. 4/30/2027)

S397263 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

6/3.12 lb Classic White Frappe Mix

S193260 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

S193261 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

10 lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix

S295260A03 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

S395260A03 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

10 lb Classic White Frappe Mix

S296260A03 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

S292260A03 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

S292260A03 (Exp. 8/31/2027)

S292261A03 (Exp. 8/31/2027)

6/3.12 lb White Mocha Frappe Mix

S297261 (Exp. 5/31/2027)

S297262 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

S393262 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

6/3.12 lb Mocha Frappe Mix

S295261 (Exp. 4/30/2027)

S295262 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

S395260 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

S588260 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

S187260 (Exp. 8/31/2027)

6/3.12 lb Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe Mix

S195260 (Exp. 5/31/2027)

S195261 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

S295260 (Exp. 6/30/2027)

S393260 (Exp. 7/31/2027)

S487260 (Exp. 9/30/2027)

S587260 (Exp. 9/30/2027)

Consumers and businesses should avoid using the affected products and follow the recall instructions for their return or disposal. The company continues to work with health authorities and supply chain partners as the investigation progresses.

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