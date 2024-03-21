Girl, 12, vanishes from apartment complex near Disney World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A search was underway Thursday for a 12-year-old girl last seen leaving an apartment complex near Walt Disney World, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said a surveillance camera recorded Yaxielys García De Jesús leaving the Buena Vista Place apartments at Floridian Place and Reams Road at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

“Family members reported her missing at about 6 a.m.,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Because of her age, we are concerned for her safety.”

Yaxielys was last seen wearing a short black dress and sandals.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Yaxielys is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.

See a map of the scene below:

