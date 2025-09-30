Girl Scout Troop 2422 collects trash in a community cleanup effort

OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo said Girl Scout Troop 2422 collected over nine bags of trash along East Mitchell Hammock Road this weekend as part of their community cleanup efforts.

The troop has adopted East Mitchell Hammock Road as their designated area for regular cleanups, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for their community.

The cleanup event took place over the weekend, with the troop working diligently to collect and dispose of litter along the road.

Troop 2422 plans to continue these efforts, with more cleanups scheduled in the coming months.

