GOAA CEO announces resignation from Orlando airport's top job

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Kevin Thibault announced his resignation during a Sept. 18 board meeting.

Thibault — who oversees Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport — said in a letter read to the board by Chairman Tim Weisheyer during the meeting that he would resign in January to spend more time with his wife, who was diagnosed with an illness. The announcement was not a scheduled part of the board meeting.

GOAA spokeswoman Angela Starke confirmed that Thibault will be resigning effective Jan. 31, 2025, to spend time with his wife as her undisclosed condition has deteriorated. “Thibault has had great success as the GOAA CEO but is committed to helping his family.”

