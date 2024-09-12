CFX will meet with community to discuss 417 Sanford airport connector road

SANFORD, Fla. — Travel to and from the Sanford Orlando International Airport may get easier. The Central Florida Expressway Authority is proposing a connector road from State Road 417 directly to the airport.

The CFX and Seminole County residents will meet on Thursday to learn more about project studies for the connector road. It would provide direct access to the airport.

“You have local traffic competing with airport traffic on the same roads,” Brian Hutchings, Manager of Community Engagement for CFX, said. “By having a direct connection, you would separate the airport traffic from the local traffic.”

The study will analyze the connection from 417 to the entrance of the Orlando Sanford International Airport at or near red Cleveland Boulevard. The study will also evaluate an elevated alternative along East Lake Mary Boulevard.

“Right now, there’s 4 different alignments we’re looking at and we’re just trying to see if any of them are feasible,” Hutchings said.

There are still many steps to take before this project comes to fruition.

CFX said construction won’t start for at least another four years and it will be another five or six years before cars hit the new roadway.

That’s why project leaders say the time is now for residents to voice their opinions on how they want this proposed road to look.

“That’s really what we want is to hear from the community,” Hutchings said. “Get their input on how this would look and where it would possibly go.”

There are two options for Thursday’s public meeting. Residents can attend in person at Millenium Middle School in Sanford from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Or residents can join virtually online starting at 6 p.m. here https://shorturl.at/oiQ35.

