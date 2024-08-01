Orlando International Airport launches new rewards program

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport (MCO) travelers and employees can now earn airline miles and other rewards through a new loyalty program.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

In conjunction with the firm GlidePathCX, MCO announced the launch of the free online program, “MCO Rewards,” on Thursday.

As of Aug. 1, MCO customers and employees can earn rewards like airline miles, gift cards, and cash-back in return for spending at the airport, whether it’s for parking, food, or other merchandise.

READ: NFL’s Pro Bowl Games to return to Orlando

The program will also provide customized feedback to airport officials, who will then use it to help them “further cater to customers’ preferences.”

To enroll, participants will have to link a credit or debit card to their account. They can then begin accumulating points automatically simply by using the linked cards for parking, eating, and shopping at MCO or the more than 100 other airports in the GlidePathCX network.

READ: 9 things you might not know about Orlando

“We served more than 57 million customers at Orlando International Airport in 2023, so literally millions could benefit from a program like this,” Airport CEO Kevin J. Thibault said in a statement announcing the program. “It’s gratifying to offer ‘MCO Rewards’ as a way to further engage with customers and to say ‘thanks’ for choosing MCO as their airport of choice.”

“We are pleased to offer a robust and turnkey customer management platform that will improve the airport experience and provide GOAA with invaluable customer trends,” GlidePathCX CEO Marc Ellis added.

For more information about the program, or to enroll, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Sample HTML block

©2024 Cox Media Group